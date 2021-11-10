Left Menu

AAP Punjab MLA Ruby joins Congress, says wanted Mann as party's CM face

A day after Bathinda AAP MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby quit the Aam Aadmi Party, she joined the Congress Party in presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Bathinda AAP MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby quit the Aam Aadmi Party, she joined the Congress Party in presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Addressing reporters, Ruby said that the AAP cadre wanted the party to announce Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate.

She said, "During our meeting in Delhi, there were talks that the condition of AAP is very precarious in Punjab and we wanted the party to announce Mann as chief ministerial face ahead of the state assembly elections. But the party asked us to work in our area and not to worry about the CM candidate. We were working for Mann, but the party paid no heed to our request." Earlier also, several cadres had requested the AAP to announce Mann as the CM candidate.

After Ruby resigned from the party, Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said, "Rupinder Ruby is our younger sister and be happy wherever you go. Ruby is joining Congress. I request the Congress party not to cheat her and give her ticket from Bathinda Rural." (ANI)

