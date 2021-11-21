Left Menu

Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson ending decades in Congress

I will retire, Johnson said.Although Democrats are in danger of losing their House majority next year, Johnson would have been able to keep winning her district under new congressional maps signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in October.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 21-11-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 00:42 IST
Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson ending decades in Congress
Johnson, 85, is a political fixture in her hometown of Dallas, where early in her career she became the first Black woman to serve the city in the state Senate since Reconstruction. Image Credit: Twitter(@RepEBJ)
  • Country:
  • United States

US Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing Black Democrat in Texas who has served in Congress for nearly 30 years, announced Saturday that she will not seek reelection next year.

Johnson, 85, is a political fixture in her hometown of Dallas, where early in her career she became the first Black woman to serve the city in the state Senate since Reconstruction. She grew up in the segregated South and was elected in 1992 to Congress, where she became the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

"There is a good reason I should stay: I am a personal friend to the president, I have gained some respect and influence,'' Johnson said during her announcement. But she said plans to keep a promise she made after winning the Democratic primary in March that her current term would be her last.

"As of January (2022) I will step down. I will retire," Johnson said.

Although Democrats are in danger of losing their House majority next year, Johnson would have been able to keep winning her district under new congressional maps signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in October. Her retirement is likely to attract a rush of hopeful successors. Johnson said she would eventually endorse a successor for her safely Democratic seat, but not yet.

"My goal is to look for a female that is qualified," Johnson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021