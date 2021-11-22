6 from ruling TRS elected uncontested to Legislative Council
Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI): Six candidates of the ruling TRS were on Monday elected uncontested in the biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council by the MLAs.
The Returning Officer has reported that the poll was uncontested and declared the six as elected, the office of the chief electoral officer of Telangana said in a press release.
The six are: Banda Prakash, Kadiyam Srihari, Thakkellapalli Ravinder Rao, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Parupati Venkatrama Reddy and Padi Kowshik Reddy.
The strength of the TRS in the 120-member Assembly is 101.
