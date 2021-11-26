Cong skipped Constitution Day event in protest against authoritarian functioning of BJP govt: Sharma

The Congress on Friday said it did not participate in the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament in protest and to remind the country that the Constitution is not being respected and is being undermined instead.

Senior spokesperson of the Congress Anand Sharma said the protest was against the ''authoritarian'' functioning of the BJP government as laws are enacted bypassing parliamentary scrutiny and parliamentary democracy is insulted.

''Our protest today is based on fundamental principles. We have protested to remind the country that the Constitution is not being respected, the Constitution is being undermined, parliamentary democracy is being undermined and insulted with the enactment of laws bypassing scrutiny which is creating enormous problems, because each law enacted by Parliament impacts the masses,'' he told reporters.

The Congress and several other parties, including the Left parties, TMC, NCP, DMK, Shiv Sena, IUML, RSP and the RJD, did not attend the Constitution Day event in Parliament's Central Hall.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at family-run parties and said they are danger to democracy as they go against the spirit of democracy.

Hitting back at the prime minister, Sharma said he wants to change history itself and obliterate the memory of those who sacrificed for the freedom of the country. ''The BJP had no role in the freedom struggle which Mahatma Gandhi led. All leaders were Congressmen. The BJP is seeking out these leaders. They know their ancestors had no role in the freedom struggle. Rather, they were complicit with the British who crushed the freedom movement,'' he said.

The Congress leader said India has diversity and national and regional parties are there which work under India's Constitution.

''The prime minister should introspect.... He should not give sermons to other parties. It would be better if the Election Commission continues to do its work,'' he said, noting that democracy has strengthened since 1947 to 2014 when Modi became prime minister through free and fair elections.

''Had democracy been in danger, had Constitution not been respected, Modi could not have become PM in 2014 through a free and fair election...(It was) only because democracy had thrived and flourished in India,'' he said.

The Congress leader said the criticism of the opposition by the prime minister and his colleagues is unwarranted.

''They need to reflect upon the manner in which they have conducted themselves and taken decisions. They owe an explanation why they have taken measures which are violative of the Constitution and even the directives on many issues of SC (Supreme Court) to evade transparency in governance and accountability of government to the Parliament,'' he said.

Sharma said the Congress has taken a conscious decision and have coordinated with like-minded parties who also collectively decided to oppose this authoritarian trend and functioning of the BJP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)