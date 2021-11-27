Left Menu

Maha: Threat letter received by Vaidyanath Temple Trust in Beed, cops begin probe

PTI | Beed | Updated: 27-11-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police have begun a probe after a threat letter was received by the trust that runs the renowned Lord Vaidyanath Temple in Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Saturday.

The letter, demanding Rs 50 lakh in return for the structure not being blown up by RDX, was received on Friday by trust secretary Rajesh Deshmukh in the mail that arrives for the temple at the local post office and a non cognisable offence has been registered, the official said. The name of a Nanded-based man, his address as well as mobile number has been given at the end of the letter, the official said, and a probe to verify the details is underway.

District Guardian Minister Dhananjay Munde tweeted about the letter and said information had been passed on to state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil as well as the state DGP and other police officials to take action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

