PM wishes people of Nagaland on statehood day

It became a state on December 1, 1963.On the special occasion of Nagalands Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values, Modi said in a tweet.The people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to Indias growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the people of Nagaland on its statehood day on Wednesday and said they are making rich contributions to the country's growth.

Nagaland, a border state in the northeast, is a diverse region and is home to many tribes. It became a state on December 1, 1963.

''On the special occasion of Nagaland's Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''The people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to India's growth. I pray for Nagaland's progress in the years to come,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

