PM wishes people of Nagaland on statehood day
It became a state on December 1, 1963.On the special occasion of Nagalands Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values, Modi said in a tweet.The people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to Indias growth.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the people of Nagaland on its statehood day on Wednesday and said they are making rich contributions to the country's growth.
Nagaland, a border state in the northeast, is a diverse region and is home to many tribes. It became a state on December 1, 1963.
''On the special occasion of Nagaland's Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values,'' Modi said in a tweet.
''The people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to India's growth. I pray for Nagaland's progress in the years to come,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Nagaland
- Statehood Day
- Narendra Modi
- India
ALSO READ
We have taken your concerns on fiscal deficit, govt expenditure in right spirit: PM Modi to CAG at Audit Diwas event.
Documents, data, files sought by CAG should be provided: PM Modi to govt departments at Audit Diwas event of CAG.
Data is information, in future data will be dictating history: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CAG's Audit Diwas event.
Data will dictate history: PM Modi
Strong, scientific audits will make system strong and transparent, says PM Modi at Audit Diwas of CAG.