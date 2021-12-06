Amarinder slams Channi govt, says corruption up in past two months

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, alleging that corruption has increased in the past two months in the state. He also accused the state government of doing ''dramas'' over welfare works and claimed that under him, a majority of poll promises were fulfilled. Amarinder Singh made the remarks while interacting with reporters after the opening of his new party Punjab Lok Congress' office here in upscale Sector 9. Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress in September this year after his unceremonious exit as the chief minister following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. When asked about the Channi government’s claims, Amarinder Singh said he laughs at full page advertisements in newspapers given by it.

''They are just doing dramas. They very well know that nothing is going to happen and in just two weeks, the model code of conduct will come into force,'' he said referring to the upcoming Assembly polls.

''Corruption has increased in the past two months in the state,'' the former CM alleged.

Amarinder Singh said when he was the chief minister, his government fulfilled 92 per cent of the poll promises, which no other government has achieved it so far. It was only Chandrababu Naidu's government in Andhra Pradesh that had fulfilled 83 per cent promises, he claimed.

To a question on illegal sand mining, Amarinder Singh said he had set up a special task force to check it when he was the CM. ''Yesterday, it was found in the CM's constituency,'' the former CM said referring to the illegal mining claimed by AAP in Chamkaur Sahib.

To a question on the special task force report on the drug menace, he said it was up to the Channi government to take a call on making the report public.

On the desecration issue, he said when he was the CM, he had set up a special task force to investigate these cases. ''These cases are proceeding. I have done my duty. What happens in the high court and district court, it is for the Punjab government to push the HC to request it (for quick disposal of the case),'' he said.

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh questioned why its MLAs are quitting their party if it claims to be strong on the ground. He was referring to two AAP MLAs Rupinder Kaur Ruby and Jagtar Singh Jagga joining the Congress recently.

To a question on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, ''We don't want a man like him in Punjab. He is a very sneaky character, he needs to stay there.'' On Akalis' apprehension that Bikram Singh Majithia may be implicated in a drug case by the Congress government, he said, ''What I understand is that they are trying to make an issue out of it by showing we will arrest Majithia.'' ''This is a country, which has a constitution, it has a law. Do you think for four years, we did not investigate. You cannot arrest people. They were after me, telling me to catch them, send Badal, Majithia behind bars. You have to have evidence and enough evidence to arrest a man and prosecute him,'' he said.

Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur were among others present on the occasion.

A number of Amarinder Singh's supporters from Patiala also attended the event here.

Replying to a question, Raninder said he will work with the party and not contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

Asked what would be his party's poll plank, Amarinder Singh said, ''We have got a very good team, they are working on it. First draft has come to me, then we will put it before the public.'' PTI CHS SUN RDK RDK

