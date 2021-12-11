EXCLUSIVE-Nicaragua embracing China to insulate against international sanctions - U.S. official

Nicaragua's diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China was part of efforts by President Daniel Ortega's government to shield itself from recent international sanctions against Managua, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday.

The United States is also uncertain whether Honduras would follow suit and open diplomatic ties with Beijing, the U.S. official told Reuters, but added Washington was prepared to "surge" economic aid to the incoming government of Xiomara Castro.

