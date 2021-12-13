Czech president to appoint new government on Friday
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:29 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint a new centre-right government, including a foreign minister nominee that drew his objections, on Friday, prime minister-designate Petr Fiala said on Monday.
Fiala said his new government, which is coming to power after the Spolu coalition he leads defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's party in an October election, could seek a vote of confidence in parliament's lower house around Jan. 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Petr Fiala
- Czech
- Andrej Babis
- parliament
- Milos Zeman
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Coronavirus postpones Czech Republic-Belarus WCup qualifier
Czech police detain Belarus football chief - media report
Soccer-Czech-Belarus women's World Cup qualifier postponed over COVID-19 cases
Czech politicians put aside difference to back booster plan
Belarus protests to Czech Republic over expulsion of football chief - TASS