Czech president to appoint new government on Friday

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:29 IST
Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint a new centre-right government, including a foreign minister nominee that drew his objections, on Friday, prime minister-designate Petr Fiala said on Monday.

Fiala said his new government, which is coming to power after the Spolu coalition he leads defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's party in an October election, could seek a vote of confidence in parliament's lower house around Jan. 12.

