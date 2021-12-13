Czech president to appoint new government on Friday

Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint a new centre-right government, including a foreign minister nominee that drew his objections, on Friday, prime minister-designate Petr Fiala said on Monday.

Fiala said his new government, which is coming to power after the Spolu coalition he leads defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's party in an October election, could seek a vote of confidence in parliament's lower house around Jan. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)