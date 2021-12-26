Nigerian president's aide tests positive for coronavirus

The Nigerian president's top media aide Garba Shehu said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and was in isolation. Shehu, who is in his late 50s, brings the disease into the immediate circle of 79-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari.

"I can only confirm that am infected by COVID-19 and on treatment in isolation," Buhari's spokesman said.

