Left Menu

Mamata vows to strengthen federal structure on TMC's foundation day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated TMC workers on her partys foundation day and vowed to strengthen the federal structure of the country.Banerjee had left the Congress and formed the TMC on January 1, 1998.On TMCFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 10:28 IST
Mamata vows to strengthen federal structure on TMC's foundation day
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated TMC workers on her party's foundation day and vowed to strengthen the federal structure of the country.

Banerjee had left the Congress and formed the TMC on January 1, 1998.

''On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family. Our journey began on January 1st, 1998 and since then we have been committed in our efforts towards serving people and ensuring their welfare,'' she said on Twitter.

Banerjee, the stormy petrel of West Bengal politics, led her TMC to an emphatic victory in the 2021 assembly elections and became the CM for the third consecutive term. ''As we step into yet another year, let us promise to stay united in our fight against all injustices. Let us treat each other with kindness and respect. Let us work towards strengthening the federal structure of this nation. I thank you all for your blessings,'' she wrote on the microblogging site.

Born out of the womb of the Congress in 1998, the TMC, after two unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006, came to power by defeating the mighty Left Front regime in 2011, riding the crest of massive public outrage against the communists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022