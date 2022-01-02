Left Menu

CPI(M) condemns detention of PAGD leaders

All political leaders put under house arrest to prevent PAGD public protest against Delimitation Commission proposals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 01:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 01:01 IST
The CPI(M) on Saturday condemned the detention of PAGD leaders ahead of a proposed sit-in against the draft proposals of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission.

Leaders of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, including three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were put under house arrest earlier in the day.

The PAGD -- an amalgam of various mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir including the NC, the PDP, the CPI(M), Peoples Movement and Awami National Conference -- had given the call for a peaceful protest against the Delimitation Commission's recommendations.

''The draconian lockdown in J&K intensifies. All political leaders put under house arrest to prevent PAGD public protest against Delimitation Commission proposals. Modi invites these leaders to Delhi for a photo op, makes tall promises & then arrests them. Strongly condemn,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

Earlier, senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, who is also the spokesperson of the PAGD, said it was sad that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was ''scared even to allow a peaceful protest''.

''In Kashmir, New Year began on another disappointing note where Police resumed their work of scuttling the legitimate voices and squeezing democratic space by cracking down on protest against Delimitation Commission. Entire PAGD leadership including me have been put under house arrest,'' he tweeted.

On December 21, the PAGD had termed the proposal by the Delimitation Commission of adding six seats to the Jammu region against only one to the Kashmir Valley ''divisive and unacceptable''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

