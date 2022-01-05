Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 12:46 IST
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Sindhutai Sapkal
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of social worker Sindhutai Sapkal and said her work for the rights and rehabilitation of Adivasi communities will be remembered.

''My condolences on the demise of Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal. She will be remembered as 'Maai' to the many orphans she took care of,'' he tweeted.

''Her extensive work for the rights and rehabilitation of the Adivasi communities will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come,'' he added. Sindhutai Sapkal, a Padma Shree recipient, died at a Pune hospital on Tuesday. She was running an orphanage in Pune with over 1,000 orphans.

