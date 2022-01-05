PM Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, His Excellency Olaf Scholz.

Prime Minister congratulated H.E. Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor. He expressed his appreciation for the immense contribution of former Chancellor H.E. Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and looked forward to continuing this positive momentum under the leadership of H.E. Sholz.

The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India's own economic vision. They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links. They agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas. In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments.

Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes for the New Year to H.E. Chancellor Sholz and to the German people, and looked forward to meeting him soon for the next meeting of the bilateral Inter-Governmental Consultations.

(With Inputs from PIB)