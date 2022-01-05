Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor

The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India's own economic vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:46 IST
PM Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, His Excellency Olaf Scholz.

Prime Minister congratulated H.E. Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor. He expressed his appreciation for the immense contribution of former Chancellor H.E. Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and looked forward to continuing this positive momentum under the leadership of H.E. Sholz.

The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India's own economic vision. They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links. They agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas. In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments.

Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes for the New Year to H.E. Chancellor Sholz and to the German people, and looked forward to meeting him soon for the next meeting of the bilateral Inter-Governmental Consultations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022