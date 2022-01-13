Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra tests positive for COVID-19
13-01-2022
New Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced on his personal Twitter account late on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Hoekstra, who was only sworn in Monday, had been in Brussels on Tuesday where he met with the European Union's foreign policy chief Joseph Borrel and Belgian foreign minister Sophie Wilmes.
