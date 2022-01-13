Left Menu

Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 13-01-2022 04:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 04:58 IST
New Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced on his personal Twitter account late on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hoekstra, who was only sworn in Monday, had been in Brussels on Tuesday where he met with the European Union's foreign policy chief Joseph Borrel and Belgian foreign minister Sophie Wilmes.

