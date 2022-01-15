Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive-Hackers likely used software administration rights of third party to hit Ukrainian sites, Kyiv says

Hackers who launched strikes against Ukrainian government websites appear to have used the software administration rights of a third party company that developed the sites, a top Ukrainian security official told Reuters on Friday. Serhiy Demedyuk, the deputy secretary of the national security and defence council, said Ukraine was working to establish who obtained such access, whether it was done externally or through an insider.

UK's Labour take 10-point opinion poll lead over scandal-hit Johnson

The scandal engulfing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his conduct during coronavirus lockdowns has helped the opposition Labour Party to pull into a 10 point lead over the ruling Conservatives in a new opinion poll released on Friday. Johnson apologised to parliament on Wednesday and to Queen Elizabeth on Friday following a series of parties or gatherings that were held in his Downing Street residence at times when the country was under strict pandemic curbs.

No lights, no heat, no money - that's life in Ukraine during cyber warfare

Hackers who defaced and interrupted access to numerous Ukrainian government websites https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-hackers-likely-used-software-administration-rights-third-party-hit-2022-01-14 on Friday could be setting the stage for more serious cyberattacks that would disrupt the lives of ordinary Ukrainians, experts said. "As tensions grow, we can expect more aggressive cyber activity in Ukraine and potentially elsewhere," said John Hultquist, an intelligence analyst at U.S. cybersecurity company Mandiant, possibly including "destructive attacks that target critical infrastructure."

Johnson's office apologises to Queen for party on eve of Philip's funeral

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office apologised to Queen Elizabeth on Friday after it emerged that staff partied late into the night in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, when mixing indoors was banned. Johnson is facing the gravest crisis of his premiership after almost daily revelations of social gatherings during COVID-19 lockdowns, some held when ordinary people could not bid farewell in person to dying relatives.

Judge to decide bail next week for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard

The judge at the bail hearing for Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard, who faces charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement, said on Friday that he will give his ruling next week on whether Nygard can be released from jail. Ontario justice of the peace John Scarfe said he would give his ruling virtually on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).

Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war

The United States said it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine if diplomacy fails to meet its objectives, after a massive cyberattack splashed Ukrainian government websites with a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst". Moscow dismissed such warnings, though it has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its neighbour's frontiers and on Friday released pictures of more of its forces on the move.

Netherlands won't send diplomatic group to Beijing Olympics

The Netherlands will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics because of COVID-19 restrictions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday. "Because of the COVID-19 measures in place in China there would only be limited opportunities for (...) bilateral contacts with the host country where the Netherlands' great concern about the human rights situation could be discussed in a meaningful way," Frits Kemperman told Reuters.

Detained Djokovic to fight Australian deportation in court

Novak Djokovic was due to hand himself in to immigration officers for detention on Saturday ahead of a court hearing in his battle to overturn new orders by the Australian government to remove him from the country. The world's top-ranked tennis player was required to surrender to officials in Melbourne for an interview about 8 a.m. on Saturday (2100 GMT on Friday), according to a court order issued on Friday night.

Analysis-U.S. rallies a united front against Russia as Putin seeks cracks

A week of diplomacy by U.S. President Joe Biden failed to defuse tensions between Russia and Ukraine, but has maintained unity with European allies against Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to expose cracks, foreign policy analysts say. After former U.S. President Donald Trump openly disparaged NATO and left Europe questioning Washington's commitment to the alliance, some analysts said Putin appeared to be testing Biden's declaration that "America is back" on the world stage.

N.Korea tests railway-borne missile in latest launch amid rising tension with U.S.

North Korea tested a railway-borne missile in its firing drills on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, marking its third weapons test this month, which triggered a U.S. push for fresh sanctions against the isolated state. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected what it presumed were two short-range ballistic missiles https://www.reuters.com/article/northkorea-missiles/wrapup-2-n-korea-fires-two-missiles-warns-of-action-over-u-s-sanctions-push-idUSL1N2TU0KE launched eastward from North Pyongan Province on the northwest coast of North Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)