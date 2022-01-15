Senior Bihar Congress leader Vijay Shankar Mishra dead

Senior Bihar Congress leader Vijay Shankar Mishra, a two-term former MLC, died here on Saturday after prolonged illness.

Mishra, 76, is survived by a daughter and a son.

Mishra, who was BPCC vice president in the 1980s, when the Congress ruled Bihar, breathed his last at his residence in Nurpur locality here.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Mishra was an able politician and social worker whose death was an irreparable loss. Kumar, who has known Mishra for decades, prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

