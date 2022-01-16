UP BJP vice president Pankaj Singh tests positive for COVID-19
PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit vice president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.
Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said he has isolated himself and requested those who came in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves isolated and tested for the viral disease.
Singh made the announcement on social media, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced his candidature from Noida for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vaishno Devi stampede: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh express grief over loss of lives
Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Cross examination of son Hamid by defence concludes
VP Naidu calls for making India self-reliant, stresses on increasing indigenous content in Defence sector to cut down imports
India needs to cut down on Defence imports, give thrust to R&D, says Vice Prez
India undertaking such reforms in space sector not thought about earlier: Rajnath Singh