Left Menu

PM to interact with Gujarat BJP workers on Jan 25

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:55 IST
PM to interact with Gujarat BJP workers on Jan 25
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with BJP workers in Gujarat on January 25, a party office-bearer said on Tuesday.

During the interaction, to be held through video conference, the PM would provide guidance to workers of the ruling party in the state, where assembly polls are due in 2022-end, said Gujarat BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave.

''BJP workers from across Gujarat will join the interaction with our PM on January 25. After finishing the registration process through the NaMo app, selected workers will get link to join the interaction,'' said Dave.

He said Modi will provide guidance and share his views about suggestions mentioned by workers while registering themselves for the event.

Notably, Modi on Tuesday held a similar interaction via the app with BJP workers of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

Gujarat, the PM's home state where the BJP is in power for more than two decades, is due for elections by the end of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022