Hungarian opposition's referendum plan on track -opposition leader
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's opposition alliance has collected enough signatures to submit a plan for a referendum on a law on donating state-owned land to a planned Chinese university in Budapest, the leader of the opposition said on his Facebook page on Thursday.
The six-party alliance has collected 235,000 signatures, above the 200,000 threshold required for a referendum to be held, on two issues: cancelling a law that set the groundwork for China's Fudan university to set up a campus in Budapest, and extending the job seekers' benefit eligibility for 270 days.
The opposition have accused the government of cosying up to Beijing over the university plan, which they oppose.
