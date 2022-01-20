20 candidates file nomination from 5 assembly seats of Mathura

A total of 20 candidates filed their nominations from five different assembly seats under Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the UP assembly elections, said officials.

The five assembly seats falling within the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency are Mathura, Goverdhan, Baldeo, Mant and Chatta.

District Returning Officer Navneet Singh Chahal said candidates who filed nomination from the Mathura assembly seat included Congress candidate Pradeep Mathur and BSP candidate Satish Kumar Sharma, an-ex BJP leader besides five others.

The five others are Dinesh of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, independent Yogesh Chaturvedi and Ravi Verma and Devendra Agrawal of SP-RLD combine, he said.

From the Chatta assembly constituency, Sonpal filed his nomination as a BSP candidate with five others submittimng their papers as independents, the RO said.

The candidates filing nominations from Goverdhan are Raj Kumar Rawat of BSP, Pritam Singh of RLD-SP and Deepak Chaudhary of Congress besides independent Vipul Sharma, he said.

Those filing their nominations from the Baldeo assembly segment are Vandana Devi of Lok Dal, Vinesh Kumar Sanwal of Congress and Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, Chahal said.

The candidates who filed nominations for the Mant assembly seats are former minister Syam Sundar Sharma of the BSP and MLC Sanjay Lathar of the SP.

