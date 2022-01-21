Left Menu

Electoral Count Act changes are not a substitute for U.S. voting rights bills -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 00:47 IST
The White House said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden was open to discussing with Republicans a change to the Electoral Count Act but it was not a substitute for voting rights legislation that has so far failed to pass Congress. "We've never been against it, we just have always wanted to be clear that it was not a substitute for voting rights legislation, which some I think were attempting to project," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"But certainly the president is open to engaging with, talking with, as we are, even though it's not a substitute, Republicans and others who are interested in moving forward," she said.

