Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, stable in hospital: daughter
Last month, he was admitted for a full medical checkup and observation.He has had two coronary bypass surgeries but was still robust and sharp witted.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was hospitalised for the third time in just over a month but his condition is stable, his daughter said Saturday.
The 96-year-old two-time former premier, once the world's oldest leader, was admitted to the National Heart Institute on Thursday and was responding well to treatment, Marina Mahathir said in a statement.
“His condition is now stable,” she said, urging Malaysians to pray for his swift recovery.
Mahathir underwent an elective medical procedure at the same hospital on Jan. 7 and was discharged six days later. Last month, he was admitted for a full medical checkup and observation.
He has had two coronary bypass surgeries but was still robust and sharp witted. He led the opposition to a historic election victory in 2018 that was hailed for ousting a corrupt government in the first peaceful transfer of power since Malaysia's independence in 1957.
Mahathir became the world's oldest leader at 92 for a second stint but that triumph lasted only 22 months as his government collapsed due to infighting. But that didn't stop him, and Mahathir formed a new ethnic Malay party in 2020 to oppose the new leadership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Malaysia workers seek judicial review of Supermax deal to supply UK health service
Malaysia workers seek judicial review of Supermax deal to supply UK health service
World News Roundup: Japan and U.S. vow more defence cooperation to counter Chinese threat; Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised for elective medical procedure and more
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised for elective medical procedure
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure