4,000 people to get employment in industrial model township being built in Nuh: Haryana Deputy CM

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 22-01-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 23:14 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said 4,000 people will get employment in the industrial model township (IMT) being built in Nuh at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

Chautala was addressing a state-level minority convention here.

''These jobs will be given under the government's rule to give 75 per cent of jobs in private industries to the youth of the state. More and more youth should register themselves for jobs,'' he said, adding that 4,000 people will get employment in IMT being built in Nuh.

He also announced the construction of a minority community hall in the district at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Attacking the Congress, Chautala, the national president of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), said the opposition party is spreading confusion and fear among people.

