CM Gehlot congratulates Padma awardees from Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-01-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 00:09 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday congratulated Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees from the state.

He congratulated Rajiv Mehrishi and Devendra Jhajharia on being conferred with Padma Bhushan, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Avani Lekhara and Ram Dayal Sharma on being honoured with Padma Shri from Rajasthan for the year 2022.

''I congratulate all who have been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards,'' he tweeted.

Mehrishi is former union home secretary, Jhajharia is Paralympic javelin thrower, Avani Lekhara is para shooter, Dwivedi is film director while Ram Dayal Sharma is artist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

