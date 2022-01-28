Left Menu

Bachelet visit must guarantee full access to China's Xinjiang - spokesperson

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is in talks with China for a possible visit in the first half of 2022, but it must be "meaningful, with unsupervised access" to the Xinjiang region, her spokesperson Rupert Colville told Reuters on Friday. As the High Commissioner has said, meaningful, unfettered access to the Xinjiang region is crucial," Colville told Reuters in an email reply.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:27 IST
Bachelet visit must guarantee full access to China's Xinjiang - spokesperson
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is in talks with China for a possible visit in the first half of 2022, but it must be "meaningful, with unsupervised access" to the Xinjiang region, her spokesperson Rupert Colville told Reuters on Friday. Earlier the South China Morning Post, citing unidentified sources, said that China had agreed that Bachelet can visit Xinjiang after the Beijing Olympics, but activists and a Western diplomat expressed doubt after years of stalled talks.

"It is important that such a visit be meaningful, with unsupervised access to a wide range of civil society actors and locations as well as high-level engagement with government officials. As the High Commissioner has said, meaningful, unfettered access to the Xinjiang region is crucial," Colville told Reuters in an email reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022