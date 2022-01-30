Left Menu

Cong a dilapidated building, may fall anytime: UP Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday likened the Congress party to a dilapidated building, liable to collapse anytime.While addressing a Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad Influential Voters Dialogue programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals.The Congress is a dilapidated building.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 30-01-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 23:34 IST
Cong a dilapidated building, may fall anytime: UP Dy CM
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday likened the Congress party to a ''dilapidated building'', liable to “collapse anytime''.

While addressing a “Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters’ Dialogue) programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals.

''The Congress is a dilapidated building. It can collapse anytime because it has only worked to make the country hollow,” ad Sharma.

“The political parties which remained absent so far, have started lighting their 'Aladdin lamps' as soon as the elections were announced. However, by lighting this lamp, they have only highlighted their candidates with criminal backgrounds,” the deputy CM said, apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party.

“This will only lead to problems of criminalisation in the state,'' he added.

''Dynastic politics is rampant in the opposition parties. On the post of the party chief, a person from the family sits. In the Congress, it is the member of the Gandhi or Vadra family. In the Samajwadi Party, it is members of only one family. In the BJP, even an ordinary worker becomes the party chief,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. o...

 Global
4
Ottawa’s use of location data raises big surveillance and privacy concerns

Ottawa’s use of location data raises big surveillance and privacy concerns

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022