Japan preparing for possible Biden visit in late May -report

Japan is preparing for a possible summit visit by U.S. President Joe Biden in the last half of May for discussions on regional security, China and North Korea, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday, quoting multiple government sources. The visit, which would be Biden's first as president, would be timed to coordinate with a meeting in Japan of the leaders of Japan, India, Australia and the United States, the so-called "Quad" security dialogue, it added.

Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida two weeks ago held their first extended talks since Kishida took office last year, agreeing to boost cooperation on pressing economic and security concerns, including China, North Korea's missiles and Russia's threat to Ukraine. At the time, Biden accepted an invitation to visit Japan, indicating it would take place in late spring, a senior U.S. administration official said later.

The United States is looking into having Biden visit South Korea at the same time for talks with its new president after Moon Jae-in's term in office finishes at the start of May, the Yomiuri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)