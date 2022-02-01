Govt to set up task force for animation, visual effects, gaming, comic sector
The government on Tuesday announced setting up of a task force to recommend steps for promotion of animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector.
The sector offers immense potential to employ youth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
''An AVGC promotion task force with all stakeholders will be set up to recommend ways to realize this and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand,'' she said.
Commenting on the announcement, Jehil Thakkar, partner and media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India said the move will help India achieve its potential of 20 lakh jobs in the sector according to Deloitte projections.
''These are critical skills for growth of the metaverse and India is poised to take advantage of this ecosystem,'' he said.
