Left Menu

Govt to set up task force for animation, visual effects, gaming, comic sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:59 IST
Govt to set up task force for animation, visual effects, gaming, comic sector
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday announced setting up of a task force to recommend steps for promotion of animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector.

The sector offers immense potential to employ youth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

''An AVGC promotion task force with all stakeholders will be set up to recommend ways to realize this and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand,'' she said.

Commenting on the announcement, Jehil Thakkar, partner and media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India said the move will help India achieve its potential of 20 lakh jobs in the sector according to Deloitte projections.

''These are critical skills for growth of the metaverse and India is poised to take advantage of this ecosystem,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022