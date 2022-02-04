Left Menu

People of UP will bid farewell to opposition parties after election: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that after March 10 people of state will bid a farewell to Samajwadi Party alliance, Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party. He said people of the state were forced to leave UP due to goondaism of Samajwadi Party.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:37 IST
People of UP will bid farewell to opposition parties after election: Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that after March 10 people of state will bid a farewell to Samajwadi Party alliance, Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party. He said before 2017 the state was reeling under lawlessness, “goondaism”, “mafiasm”, riots and incidents of kidnapping. He said people of the state were forced to leave UP due to “goondaism” of Samajwadi Party. Maurya was in the city to campaign for BJP candidates from Bah, Fatehabad, and Fatehpur Sikri seats. ''As the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, nobody had to leave UP. Only those malcontents are leaving UP, who used to torture innocent people,” he said. ''In 2022, SP chief is dreaming of winning 403 seats, but they would also lose 47 seats they had won in the 2017 assembly election of UP,'' he said. He claimed that no goons can afford to commit “land grab” any more or cause riots.

''Now the reign of goondas, mafias has ended from Uttar Pradesh,'' Maurya said.

He alleged that among the SP list of candidates, there are people who are either in jail or out on bail. “BJP has done development of all under its ‘sabka saath-sabka vikas’ without any discrimination between Hindu-Muslim and others. “All are equal for us. We have also provided ration to Hindus, as well as Muslims,” he said. He said that in the previous state assembly election power crisis was the main issue.

''But the opposition parties have no courage to make issues of power cuts, poor roads, law and order in this election,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global
4
Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022