Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan stresses need for Libyans to vote -media

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of who Libyans choose in eventual elections when asked about that country's parliament assigning a new prime minister, broadcaster NTV and others cited him as saying on Wednesday. "The important thing is who the Libyan people choose and how," he was cited as saying by Turkish media. He also said an assassination attempt on Dbeibah last week was "saddening".

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 16:33 IST
Turkey's Erdogan stresses need for Libyans to vote -media
Erdogan Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of who Libyans choose in eventual elections when asked about that country's parliament assigning a new prime minister, broadcaster NTV and others cited him as saying on Wednesday. Turkey has provided military support and training to Libya's former internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and helped it fight off an assault lasting several months on the capital Tripoli by eastern Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar. It still has military personnel and fighters in Libya.

Last week, the Parliament spokesman declared Fathi Bashagha the new interim prime minister after a rival candidate withdrew, but it was not clear if the chamber had held a vote. Incumbent Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has said he does not recognize the attempt to remove him and will not step down. "Fathi Bashagha announced his candidacy. Our ties with Fathi Bashagha are good. On the other hand, (ties) are also good with Dbeibah," Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Dubai. "The important thing is who the Libyan people choose and how," he was cited as saying by Turkish media.

He also said an assassination attempt on Dbeibah last week was "saddening".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022