West entering new period of acute competition with Russia -UK minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:35 IST
The West is entering a new period of competition with Russia that could last more than a generation, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Thursday.
Asked during an interview on LBC Radio if the constant threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine felt like a return to the Cold War era, Heappey said: "Whether he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) invades or not, I think we have to be clear that we are entering a new period of acute competition with Russia that could last a generation or more."
