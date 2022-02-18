Left Menu

Devnani slams Dotasra for remarks against Maharana Pratap

Jaipur, Feb 18 PTI Lashing out at PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra for his remarks against Maharana Pratap, former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Friday said the statement was an insult to the warrior who sacrificed his life to protect the pride of the motherland.Dotasra on Thursday stated that the fight between Maharana Pratap and Akbar was for power but the BJP gave it a religious colour.Mahatma Gandhi praised Maharana Prataps bravery at the Round Table Conference in London.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 11:18 IST
Devnani slams Dotasra for remarks against Maharana Pratap
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Lashing out at PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra for his remarks against Maharana Pratap, former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Friday said the statement was an insult to the warrior who sacrificed his life to protect the pride of the motherland.

Dotasra on Thursday stated that the fight between Maharana Pratap and Akbar was for power but the BJP gave it a religious colour.

“Mahatma Gandhi praised Maharana Pratap's bravery at the Round Table Conference in London. Even Vietnam also talked about taking inspiration from the battle of Haldighati. After the formation of the state government, there is a constant conspiracy to weaken the glorious history of the great men,” Devnani said.

He tweeted that Maharana Pratap did not let the self-respect of the Mewar be lowered after fighting for the pride and independence of the motherland and even after facing many difficulties. “Calling the struggle for freedom of such a great warrior as a struggle for power is a sign of a frustrated mentality,” he said.

During a meeting of party workers in Nagaur on Thursday, Dotasra had said that it was a struggle for power but the BJP gave it a religious colour and said it was a religious fight between Maharana Pratap and Akbar.

“The BJP sees everything through the Hindu-Muslim religious point of view,” he had said in the meeting.

Maharana Pratap was the Rajput ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan who fought the battle of Haldighati with the forces of Mughal emperor Akbar, led by Man Singh- I of Amber, in 1576. PTI SDA DV DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022