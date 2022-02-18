Left Menu

Decline in sex ratio of Beed district worrying, says Pankaja Munde

BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has expressed concern over the declining sex ratio, particularly in Beed district of the state.In a video tweet, the BJP secretary said, Since 2009, I have been working with NGOs with the aim of improving the sex ratio at birth in Beed district.

Decline in sex ratio of Beed district worrying, says Pankaja Munde
In a video tweet, the BJP secretary said, ''Since 2009, I have been working with NGOs with the aim of improving the sex ratio at birth in Beed district. When I got the women and child welfare portfolio in the previous government, the first scheme that was rolled out was for improving the female birth ratio.'' The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act is not being implemented effectively in the district, which is leading to the decline in the female birth ratio, which was 961 earlier (per 1,000 males), Munde, who hails from Beed, said.

People should work together and make efforts together to improve the sex ratio, she said.

Talking to PTI, Beed district civil surgeon, Dr Suresh Sable, said, ''The female child birth ratio of the district was 797 in 2011-12, while it was 928 in December 2021. We take a review of all the centres related to child birth every three months and if we find any anomaly, we take strict action.'' PTI AW NP NP

