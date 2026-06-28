George Russell Triumphs at Austrian Grand Prix Tightening F1 Title Race

George Russell claimed victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, cutting the overall lead of Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli to 40 points in the Formula One standings. Max Verstappen, starting from fifth place, finished second, while Antonelli secured third after a dramatic finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | George Russell Won The Austrian Grand Prix From Pole Position On Sunday To Trim Mercedes Teammate Kimi Antonellis Formula One Lead To Points Max Verstappen Finished Seconds Adrift | Updated: 28-06-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 20:11 IST
George Russell Triumphs at Austrian Grand Prix Tightening F1 Title Race
George Russell

George Russell delivered a commanding performance at the Austrian Grand Prix, winning from pole position and tightening the Formula One championship race. Russell's victory reduced his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's overall lead to a mere 40 points.

Max Verstappen, who faced setbacks after a crash in qualifying, managed to finish just 1.6 seconds behind Russell. The Red Bull driver started from fifth but charged up the field at his home circuit.

Antonelli, maintaining his lead with 171 points, took third place in a thrilling chase to the finish line. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, despite running second and fiercely battling Verstappen, ended in fifth, further intensifying the competition.

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