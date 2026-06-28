England Hero Ben Stokes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

England's Test cricket captain, Ben Stokes, will retire from international cricket after the ongoing Test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, according to an announcement by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday. The decision marks the end of an illustrious career that saw Stokes play a key role in England's 2019 World Cup victory and deliver one of the most iconic Ashes innings of all time at Headingley in the same year.

The 35-year-old cricketer, who debuted internationally in 2011, has been at the helm of England's Test team since 2022. Celebrated for his daring batting and strong leadership, Stokes was instrumental in securing England's first 50-over World Cup title with his unbeaten 84 in the final seven years ago.

Stokes' unbeaten 135-run innings at Headingley against Australia, which led England to a dramatic one-wicket victory after they were dismissed for 67 in the first innings, is hailed as one of the greatest Test innings in history. 'Ben Stokes leaves the international game as one of England's greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation,' stated ECB chair Richard Thompson, acknowledging Stokes' extraordinary career.