Iraqi Security Forces Arrested Politicians And Senior Officials Early On Sunday As Part Of A Broader Anticorruption Campaign Ordered By Prime Minister Ali Alzaidi

Iraqi security forces intensified their anti-corruption campaign by arresting several politicians and senior officials, marking a significant step under the directive of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. According to government sources, this move saw the detention of 47 suspects, including parliament members, within Baghdad's secure Green Zone.

Since taking office in May, Zaidi has committed to eradicating graft, a persistent issue in Iraq. The latest operation, conducted by the Elite Counter Terrorism Service units, came after judicial authorities issued arrest warrants, spotlighting corruption networks, as witnesses disclosed involvement at higher levels.

Among the apprehended was Ali Maarij, deputy oil minister, previously sanctioned by the U.S. for allegedly channeling Iraqi oil to Iran. Authorities expect the anti-corruption drive to intensify, as many officials sought refuge before detainment. Access to the Green Zone has been restricted to facilitate ongoing investigations.