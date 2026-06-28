Tragedy in Tomblaine: Parachuting School Plane Crash Claims Eleven Lives

A small aircraft tragedy struck the northeastern French town of Tomblaine, as a plane carrying a pilot and 10 parachutists crashed, resulting in 11 fatalities. Local officials confirmed the plane, affiliated with a parachuting school and carrying both trainees and instructors, went down shortly after take-off, narrowly missing residential areas.

Eyewitness accounts described the sudden silence of the engine at around 11:00 a.m. local time, suggesting a malfunction without visible fire or explosion. The regional prefect, Yves Seguy, reported the aircraft's vertical descent into a residential zone, near a popular shopping center.

With the plane registered in Germany, and no immediate comments from Germany's foreign ministry, French authorities, including the interior and transport ministers, are investigating possible factors, including recent extreme temperatures, while awaiting the local prosecutor's input.