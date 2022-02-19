Former minister in Tripura joins Tipra Motha

JD(U) leader Manindra Reang on Friday joined Tipra Motha in south Tripura.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the chairman of Tipra Motha, welcomed the leader, who was a minister in the Manik Sarkar government from 2013 to 2018, to the party fold.

Reang, before joining the JD(U) in 2019, was a member of the CPI.

“The door of Tipra Motha is open to all those who are Tiprasa (indigenous people) and love the dofa (community) from heart. Tipra Motha doesn’t consider which party he or she belongs to. We see the dofa because we are on a mission to create Greater Tipraland,'' Debbarma said at the programme at Manpathar in South Tripura district He, however, clarified that his outfit was not for the power hungry.

The scion of an erstwhile royal family said, ''We need to bring thangsa (unity) among the 19 tribes of the state to achieve Greater Tipraland.

''If Reang people are attacked today in Kanchanpur, Dumbur, Santirbazar or Amarpur, the 18 other tribes will stand by them. We want to see unity among Tiprasa for the cause of Greater Tipraland,” he added.

