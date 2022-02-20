Third phase has made it clear, Akhilesh Yadav will become CM: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Left Menu

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday said that the third phase of the state assembly elections has made it clear that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will become the chief minister.

ANI | Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 11:12 IST
PSP Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday said that the third phase of the state assembly elections has made it clear that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will become the chief minister. Yadav was interacting with the media after casting his vote in Etawah district on Sunday.

He said that the Samajwadi Party and its allies will form a government with an overwhelming majority. Yadav's party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) is an ally of the Samajwadi Party in the elections.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections. Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

