Left Menu

KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar in Mumbai

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:21 IST
KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday left for Mumbai from here to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar as part of his campaign against the BJP's alleged ''anti-people'' policies.

Rao, also known as KCR, left for Mumbai from Begumpet airport here along with his party leaders to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai and have lunch with him, TRS sources said.

After the meeting with Thackeray, Rao would go to Pawar's residence and discuss national political issues, the sources said.

Rao would return to Hyderabad in the evening.

Thackeray, the president of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, telephoned Rao last week and invited him to Mumbai.

Thackeray announced ''complete support'' to Rao's ''fight'' against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold federal spirit.

The Maharashtra CM proposed that the future course of action on the issue be discussed when Rao meets him.

Appreciating Rao's efforts, Thackeray pointed out that the former has ''raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces'', the release said.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda had recently called up Rao and extended support to the latter's ''fight''.

Rao had told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who has been critical of the BJP and the central government on a number of issues, had said he will soon have meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts, Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the saffron party and the NDA government.

Holding that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government should be dumped for its alleged ''anti-people'' policies, Rao had said he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP political parties.

TRS and BJP in Telangana have been engaged in a bitter of war of words over different issues for several months now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022