Punjab polls: Voting underway at pink polling booth managed entirely by women at Moga

Voting is underway for Assembly elections at pink booths across Punjab which provides special arrangements for pregnant women and persons with disabilities, among other people.

ANI | Moga (Punjab) | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:17 IST
Punjab polls: Voting underway at pink polling booth managed entirely by women at Moga
Punjab polls: Voting underway at pink polling booth managed entirely by women at Moga. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Voting is underway for Assembly elections at pink booths across Punjab which provides special arrangements for pregnant women and persons with disabilities, among other people. Pink booths are managed entirely by the women polling personnel. They were set up by the Election Commission to encourage women voters to vote.

The Punjab Assembly polls are being held in a single phase. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

