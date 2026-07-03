Juergen Klopp: A New Era for German Football

Germanys Football Association Dfb Will Start Talks With Former Liverpool Boss Juergen Klopp To Take Over As National Team Coach Following The Departure Of Julian Nagelsmann

Germany's football association (DFB) has announced plans to initiate discussions with former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp to take over as the national team coach, following Julian Nagelsmann’s departure. This move comes in the wake of Germany's regrettable World Cup elimination by Paraguay.

Klopp, currently serving as a television pundit and global head of soccer at Red Bull, has expressed an openness to the potential role. Recognized as a favorite among fans, Klopp is anticipated to bring a dynamic leadership style opposite to that of Nagelsmann.

The DFB confirmed parting ways with Nagelsmann after a comprehensive meeting. Though initially reluctant, Nagelsmann acknowledged the need for a new chapter after the team’s underwhelming World Cup performance, emphasizing the importance of resetting and focusing on future successes.