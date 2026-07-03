Tensions Flare Between Ukraine and Poland Over Historical Disputes

Ukraine is actively seeking to reduce tensions with Poland, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated on Friday. This effort comes as diplomatic relations between the neighbors reached their worst point since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The decline in relations was triggered by Polish President Karol Nawrocki's decision to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Poland's top honor. Nawrocki cited the naming of a Ukrainian army unit after insurgents who massacred Poles during World War Two as the reason for his decision.

Tusk, who politically opposes Nawrocki, has been making efforts to smoothen the diplomatic relations and received positive signals from a recent meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. "While I'm not fully aware of the outcomes of the meeting, preliminary signals indicate that the Ukrainian side is looking to ease the tensions," Tusk conveyed at a news conference.

Amidst the diplomatic crisis, Tusk emphasized that Ukraine must confront its historical controversies as part of its ambition to join the European Union. He stressed, "Reconciliation is essential before joining the European community, and reconciliation requires confronting a painful history." Additionally, Tusk expressed caution about Poland's financial commitments at the upcoming NATO summit, underscoring Poland's obligations regarding the defense of the EU's eastern border.