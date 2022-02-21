Japan PM plans to hold teleconference with Biden as early as Monday -TBS
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold a teleconference with U.S. President Joe Biden as early as Monday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, broadcaster TBS reported.
The report came after Japan's top government spokesperson earlier said nothing has been decided about the leaders' conference.
