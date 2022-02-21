BJP hurling such allegations at Opposition as it is losing UP: Raut on accusation against Akhilesh for involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is losing in the state and thus putting allegations against the Opposition parties. Earlier, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had questioned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the alleged involvement of his party's leader in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case after a special court in Gujarat on Friday pronounced the death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the case.

Speaking to the reporters, Raut said, "When the BJP is on the verge of a loss, they put such allegations. The BJP is losing in Uttar Pradesh. They are trying to make the last desperate attempts. Democracy is coming to an end in this country. This is a result of that." Thakur had questioned the silence of Yadav on the alleged links with one of the accused's father stating that the latter was a Samajwadi Party leader.

"I would like to tell you that Ahmedabad's serial blast is linked to the Samajwadi Party and the 49 people who have been convicted, one of the masterminds is Mohammed Saif, the son of Shahbaad Ahmed who is a Samajwadi Party leader. Who is this Samajwadi Party leader? Why is Akhilesh Ji quiet on this?" Thakur had said. Meanwhile, the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls ended with a 61.02 per cent average voter turnout.

The last phase of voting will take place on March 7 and the counting of ballots will be done on March 10. (ANI)

