Germany, France, U.S. agree response to Putin's decision - Scholz's spokesman
Germany, France and the United States have agreed to respond to Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman said in a statement on Monday. The spokesman did not say what sanctions the western allies would impose on Russia.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany, France and the United States have agreed to respond to Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman said in a statement on Monday. The spokesman did not say what sanctions the western allies would impose on Russia. He said Scholz had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden after an earlier speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The partners were united in their determination not to ease up their commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity," Scholz's spokesman said in a statement. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rouble recovers to 3-wk high vs dollar, Putin-Macron talks in focus
L&T, Microsoft team up for cloud computing, infra services
Kremlin expects no decisive breakthrough from Putin-Macron meeting
Rouble firms past 3-wk high vs dollar, Putin-Macron talks in focus
Biden, Germany's Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine