Left Menu

Maha: One killed, two injured in septic tank explosion in Bhiwandi

A 60-year-old man was killed and two others injured when the septic tank of a public toilet exploded in a locality in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district on Friday, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:30 IST
Maha: One killed, two injured in septic tank explosion in Bhiwandi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was killed and two others injured when the septic tank of a public toilet exploded in a locality in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place in Chouhan Colony locality of the town in the morning, he said.

Local firemen rushed to the scene and pulled out two persons trapped in the debris following the blast, the official from the fire brigade of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Shaikh.

According to the fire brigade, the toilet block collapsed due to the explosion, which was a result of excessive pressure and gas in the chamber. Locals held the civic body responsible for the accident and claimed that the toilet was not maintained properly. They demanded compensation for the deceased and injured persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022