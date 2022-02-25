Maha: One killed, two injured in septic tank explosion in Bhiwandi
A 60-year-old man was killed and two others injured when the septic tank of a public toilet exploded in a locality in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district on Friday, an official said.
A 60-year-old man was killed and two others injured when the septic tank of a public toilet exploded in a locality in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place in Chouhan Colony locality of the town in the morning, he said.
Local firemen rushed to the scene and pulled out two persons trapped in the debris following the blast, the official from the fire brigade of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Shaikh.
According to the fire brigade, the toilet block collapsed due to the explosion, which was a result of excessive pressure and gas in the chamber. Locals held the civic body responsible for the accident and claimed that the toilet was not maintained properly. They demanded compensation for the deceased and injured persons.
