Urgently carry out evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi to govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday highlighted the plight of Indian students stuck in Ukraine and appealed to the central government to carry out their evacuation urgently.Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday highlighted the plight of Indian students stuck in Ukraine and appealed to the central government to carry out their evacuation urgently.
''Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to Government of India to execute urgent evacuation,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.
He shared a video of some Indian students from Karnataka who were stuck in a bunker in Ukraine, which is under attack from the Russian forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Indian
- Gandhi
- Ukraine
- Rahul Gandhi
- Karnataka
- Russian
- Government of India
ALSO READ
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Russia-Ukraine crisis bolsters Chinese plans of invading Taiwan: Report
Quad foreign ministers meet amid Ukraine crisis
Satellite images show new Russian military deployments near Ukraine