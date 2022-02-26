Left Menu

Urgently carry out evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi to govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday highlighted the plight of Indian students stuck in Ukraine and appealed to the central government to carry out their evacuation urgently.Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 13:34 IST
Urgently carry out evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi to govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday highlighted the plight of Indian students stuck in Ukraine and appealed to the central government to carry out their evacuation urgently.

''Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to Government of India to execute urgent evacuation,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

He shared a video of some Indian students from Karnataka who were stuck in a bunker in Ukraine, which is under attack from the Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022