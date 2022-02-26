Urgently carry out evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi to govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday highlighted the plight of Indian students stuck in Ukraine and appealed to the central government to carry out their evacuation urgently.

''Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to Government of India to execute urgent evacuation,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

He shared a video of some Indian students from Karnataka who were stuck in a bunker in Ukraine, which is under attack from the Russian forces.

