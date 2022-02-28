Left Menu

Lithuania asks international criminal court to investigate war crimes in Ukraine

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:47 IST
Ingrida Simonyte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's government announced on Monday it will ask prosecutors at the International Criminal Court to investigate "war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine".

"There is new material coming in every day, but we have enough of it by now to file the request," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in a televised cabinet meeting.

